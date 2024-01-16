SCP Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

SCP Investment LP decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources comprises approximately 0.5% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $99,690,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 192.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 700,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.53. 1,385,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,529. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.37.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

