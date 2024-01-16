SCP Investment LP Takes $113,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 5,240,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,689. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HL. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

