Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 110,218 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in SEA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.79. 3,110,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,769,727. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

