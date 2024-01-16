SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 101,020 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 372.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 3.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Linde by 1,540.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,077,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Linde stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.65. 1,459,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $318.88 and a 52 week high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.