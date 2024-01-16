SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 755,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1,659.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 2.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $32,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,189,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,484,873. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

