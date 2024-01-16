SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Grows Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Crown worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 4.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Crown by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Crown by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Crown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,535 shares of company stock worth $2,435,172. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.79. The stock had a trading volume of 851,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

