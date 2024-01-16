SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $34.52 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,382 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 2.8% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BLK traded down $8.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $791.38. 890,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $757.85 and a 200-day moving average of $706.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

