SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 2.3% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.87. 5,949,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $95.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

