Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Secoo Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:SECO opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. Secoo has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $5.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

