SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Update

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SEEK Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SKLTY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,067. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. SEEK has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $37.64.
SEEK Company Profile
