Selway Asset Management Acquires New Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $18,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth about $9,797,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 646.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.69. 3,190,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,980,211. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

