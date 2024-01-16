Selway Asset Management Buys 10,500 Shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX)

Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (BATS:SVIX – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management owned 1.02% of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of -1x Short VIX Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,538,000.

Get -1x Short VIX Futures ETF alerts:

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS SVIX traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.19. 924,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.63.

-1x Short VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The -1x Short VIX Futures ETF (SVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Short VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides daily inverse exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. SVIX was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for -1x Short VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for -1x Short VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.