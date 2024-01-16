Selway Asset Management Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Selway Asset Management reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.28. 679,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average is $119.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

