Selway Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 2.1% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.24. The stock had a trading volume of 788,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,977. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $244.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

