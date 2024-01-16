Selway Asset Management Has $1.09 Million Stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 81,333.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. 139,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,811. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.70.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

