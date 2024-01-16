Selway Asset Management Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Selway Asset Management lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

NYSE:C traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. 12,779,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,419,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

