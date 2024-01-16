Selway Asset Management Invests $51,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth approximately $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,087,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,838,201. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

