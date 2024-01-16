Selway Asset Management Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.60, for a total transaction of $739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,635 shares of company stock worth $10,301,110 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $352.78. 1,120,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,976. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $357.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

