Selway Asset Management Makes New Investment in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Selway Asset Management bought a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDACORP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,762,000 after acquiring an additional 111,296 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after buying an additional 91,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in IDACORP by 15.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

IDA traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.62. 92,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.94%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

