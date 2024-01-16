Selway Asset Management Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after buying an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,980,000 after buying an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $64.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,717,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,463. The company has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $84.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.19.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

