Selway Asset Management Purchases New Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 60.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE NLY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. 1,470,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,701,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Insider Transactions at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

