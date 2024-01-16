Selway Asset Management Purchases Shares of 822 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 200,609 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $40,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

