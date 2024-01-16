ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Reduced by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $729.18 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $734.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $683.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.29.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

