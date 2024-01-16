Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Shell were worth $7,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.9 %

SHEL stock opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $212.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shell

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.