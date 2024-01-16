Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after acquiring an additional 492,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $63.80 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a market cap of $212.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.97.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

