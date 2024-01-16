Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Decreases By 22.5%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.
