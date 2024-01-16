Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Decreases By 22.5%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOW opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 435,031 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

