Short Interest in Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Expands By 13.7%

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avolta Trading Down 2.5 %

Avolta stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 52,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. Avolta has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Avolta alerts:

About Avolta

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, Autogrill, Hellenic Duty Free, HMSHost, and World Duty Free brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.