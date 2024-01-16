Short Interest in Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Expands By 13.7%

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Avolta Trading Down 2.5 %
Avolta stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 52,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,869. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. Avolta has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
