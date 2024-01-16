Short Interest in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Decreases By 14.0%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,137. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. Bread Financial’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,168,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 299,000 shares of company stock worth $9,690,610 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 38.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BFH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

