Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Decreases By 13.3%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAMT

Camtek Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CAMT traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,924. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. Camtek has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $76.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.