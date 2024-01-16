Short Interest in Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Increases By 8.4%

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cansortium Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Cansortium stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Cansortium has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

About Cansortium

See Also

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

