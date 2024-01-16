Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Expands By 10.3%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 370,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 617.82% and a negative net margin of 208.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAPR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

