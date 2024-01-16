Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Declines By 18.8%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Price Performance

CPCAY opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, cargo terminal, and aircraft engineering services.

