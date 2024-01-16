Short Interest in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Expands By 11.1%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at C$38.00 on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of C$38.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.60.

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.