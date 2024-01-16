Short Interest in CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Expands By 11.1%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at C$38.00 on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of C$38.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.60.
CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
