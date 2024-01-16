Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Decreases By 13.7%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 405,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 3.32% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.
Conifer stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 4,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Conifer has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $17.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Conifer from $1.07 to $0.61 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.
Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.
