Short Interest in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Drops By 27.0%

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 310,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,363. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.