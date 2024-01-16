Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Decreases By 26.4%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CSL Stock Performance
CSLLY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.07. 24,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CSL has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26.
CSL Company Profile
