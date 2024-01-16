Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Decreases By 26.4%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSL Stock Performance

CSLLY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.07. 24,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. CSL has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.26.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

