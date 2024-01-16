Short Interest in Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Decreases By 26.0%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance

Curative Biotechnology stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Curative Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

