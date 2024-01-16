Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Rises By 6.6%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,235,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 1,158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,235.0 days.
Daifuku Stock Performance
Shares of DAIUF stock remained flat at $19.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Daifuku has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $57.15.
About Daifuku
