Short Interest in Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Rises By 6.6%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,235,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 1,158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,235.0 days.

Daifuku Stock Performance

Shares of DAIUF stock remained flat at $19.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Daifuku has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $57.15.

Get Daifuku alerts:

About Daifuku

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.