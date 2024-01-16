Short Interest in Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Decreases By 21.0%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Up 15.0 %

OTCMKTS DLTNF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

