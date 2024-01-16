Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Drops By 14.2%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DENSO Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 33,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.01. DENSO has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About DENSO
