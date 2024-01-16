Short Interest in DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Drops By 14.2%

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DENSO Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 33,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.01. DENSO has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

