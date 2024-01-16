Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW) Rises By 24.5%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EACPW stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Edify Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Edify Acquisition Company Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Edify Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

