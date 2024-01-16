Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW) Rises By 24.5%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Edify Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of EACPW stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Edify Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
Edify Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Edify Acquisition
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.