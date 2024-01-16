Short Interest in Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Decreases By 14.4%

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,462,500 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 1,708,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Entra ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENTOF remained flat at $9.87 during trading on Tuesday. Entra ASA has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

Get Entra ASA alerts:

About Entra ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.