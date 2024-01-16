Short Interest in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Decreases By 13.6%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

NYSE:GNL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. 869,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.70%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 98.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 221.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

