Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Rises By 19.3%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund stock traded down 1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 312,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,567. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a one year low of 5.13 and a one year high of 19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 11.78.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Company Profile

