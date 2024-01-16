Short Interest in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Increases By 18.8%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 4,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,395. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $2,040,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

