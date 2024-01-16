Short Interest in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Decreases By 10.6%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 235,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. JMP Securities began coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthStream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

HealthStream Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HealthStream by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HealthStream by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HSTM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 29,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.26 million, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.