Short Interest in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Decreases By 13.7%

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 8,560,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in International Paper by 60.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.31. 974,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,395. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

