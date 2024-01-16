Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Declines By 19.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 292.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMQ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,541. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

