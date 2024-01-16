Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Drops By 23.7%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

