Short Interest in Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Decreases By 21.2%

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Man Group stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

