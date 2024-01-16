Short Interest in Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Decreases By 21.2%

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Man Group Price Performance
Man Group stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.
About Man Group
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Man Group
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Surgery Partners feeling no pinch from macroeconomic weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.